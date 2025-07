US President Donald Trump has said that any extensions will not be offered to a new 1st August deadline for nations to begin paying reciprocal tariffs. He made the announcement in a post on Truth Social. Yesterday, Trump set a 25 percent tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, as well as new tariff rates on a dozen other nations, which will go into effect on August 1. He provided notice by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of the respective countries.

