01 May 2020

200 new mandis from seven states join e-NAM for marketing agricultural produce

AMN

Two hundred new mandis from seven states today joined the e-NAM platform for marketing Agricultural produce. They include 94 Mandis of Rajasthan, 27 Mandis of Tamil Nadu, 25 Mandis each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 16 Mandis of Odisha, 11 Mandis of Andhra Pradesh and two Mandis of Karnataka. This will bring the total number of e-NAM mandis in the country to 785.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that by the end of this month, there will be around one thousand Mandis will join the e-NAM platform. He said, the Prime Minister’s vision of using technology for the benefit of farmers will soon be realized. Mr Tomar said, this is the first milestone achieved in the path of integrating 415 new markets across the country. It is for the first time that Karnataka has been added to the list of e-NAM states.

E-NAM has come a long way with one crore 66 lakh farmers and one lakh 28 thousand traders having been registered on e-NAM platform. It facilitates trade beyond mandi and state borders.

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

