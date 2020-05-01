200 new mandis from seven states join e-NAM for marketing agricultural produce

AMN

Two hundred new mandis from seven states today joined the e-NAM platform for marketing Agricultural produce. They include 94 Mandis of Rajasthan, 27 Mandis of Tamil Nadu, 25 Mandis each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 16 Mandis of Odisha, 11 Mandis of Andhra Pradesh and two Mandis of Karnataka. This will bring the total number of e-NAM mandis in the country to 785.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that by the end of this month, there will be around one thousand Mandis will join the e-NAM platform. He said, the Prime Minister’s vision of using technology for the benefit of farmers will soon be realized. Mr Tomar said, this is the first milestone achieved in the path of integrating 415 new markets across the country. It is for the first time that Karnataka has been added to the list of e-NAM states.

E-NAM has come a long way with one crore 66 lakh farmers and one lakh 28 thousand traders having been registered on e-NAM platform. It facilitates trade beyond mandi and state borders.