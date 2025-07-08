India to Tap Norway’s Energy Expertise to Boost Offshore Exploration, says Hardeep Puri

AMN / WEB DESK

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that India is actively engaging with Norway to explore collaborative energy projects, aiming to enhance its energy capabilities through technological partnerships. During his visit to the Northern Lights CO₂ Terminal in Bergen, Norway, Mr. Puri held in-depth discussions with Norwegian energy professionals, particularly focusing on deep-sea hydrocarbon exploration technologies.

In a series of social media posts, Mr. Puri highlighted that India is preparing to open over 2.5 lakh square kilometers for exploration under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round 10, making it one of the largest offshore bidding rounds globally. He emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is committed to developing a comprehensive exploration and production (E&P) deepwater technology ecosystem.

Mr. Puri noted that Norway’s expertise in deepwater drilling, seismic surveys, offshore wind energy, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) complements India’s bold energy transition goals. These collaborations are expected to significantly accelerate India’s efforts towards energy security and sustainability.

The Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP), which allows potential investors the flexibility to choose exploration blocks by submitting an Expression of Interest (EoI), is a key part of India’s strategy to attract global investment and technology into its energy sector.