PM Modi, his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon jointly inaugurate Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon jointly inaugurated Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi on Monday evening.

In his keynote address, Mr Luxon said, India and New Zealand are fortunate to be part of the world’s most economically dynamic region. He said, the Indo-Pacific will account for two-thirds of global economic growth in the coming years and by 2030, it will be home to two-thirds of the world’s middle-class consumers. Mr Luxon said, India itself is at the heart of this exciting economic future. He said, the second major opportunity is technological change. The New Zealand Prime Minister said, New Zealand and India are on the cusp of a transformation in their economies and societies. He said, Raisina Dialogue is a forum that provides an annual opportunity for thought leaders from across the world to focus their collective minds on the contemporary strategic challenges being navigated right in the Indian Ocean.

The theme this year’s Raisina Dialogue is “Kālachakra – People, Peace and Planet”. During the event, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars. The event is witnessing participation of representatives from about 125 countries. The participants include Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth. The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The three-day event will continue till 19th March.