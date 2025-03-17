Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mar 17, 2025
Union Minister Jitin Prasada addresses India-Europe Business Exchange Programme

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, has stated that India is a trusted partner for most European Union countries, citing its transparent policies, vibrant democracy, and long-standing relationships. Addressing the India-Europe Business Exchange Programme in New Delhi on Monday, the Minister emphasized that this exchange will pave the way for greater synergies between India and the European Union, unlocking new avenues for trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

The Minister highlighted that India and Europe have the potential to create a 21st-century trade framework that supports economic resilience, sustainability, and digital transformation. The Minister further noted that India boasts the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, with nearly 1,50,000 startups and over 100 unicorns.

