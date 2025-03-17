FM Sitharaman Launches Mobile App for PM Internship Scheme

Staff Reporter

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman launched a dedicated mobile app for the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme in New Delhi on Monday.

The App provides various facilities including intuitive interface with a clean design and effortless navigation, easy registration through Aadhaar face authentication and real time alerts to keep candidates abreast of new updates. Union Minister commended the Prime Minister’s vision in introducing a package of five schemes to promote employment, skilling, and opportunities. She emphasized that the PM Internship Scheme has the potential to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations, thereby enhancing youth employability. She further urged the industry to actively participate in the scheme, highlighting that their involvement would contribute to nation-building while fostering a skilled workforce in the country. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra also said that the launch of the PMIS App will significantly enhance accessibility to internship opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme was announced in the Budget 2024-25. It aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in top 500 companies in five years. As an initiation to this Scheme, the Pilot Project targeted at providing 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to the youth was launched in October last year.

In the round- I of the pilot project, over 1.27 lakh opportunities in about 745 districts were posted by around 280 companies across 25 sectors. Over 82,000 offers were made to the candidates.The round-II of the Pilot Project commenced in January 2025 and about 327 companies have posted more than 1.18 lakh opportunities. The internship application window for this round is open till the end of this month.