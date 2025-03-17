Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India and New Zealand ink key agreements in defence and trade

Mar 17, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

India and New Zealand further strengthened their ties with signing key agreements in defence and trade. The agreements were exchanged following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon in New Delhi on Monday.

India and New Zealand have signed five agreements in the fields of Defence, Education, Sports, Horticulture, and Forestry. Both sides also exchanged authorised economic mutual recognition agreements.

In a joint press statement following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, the two countries have decided to strengthen and institutionalise the defence and security partnership. He said, the two countries have also decided to the launch of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement to boost mutual trade and investment.

India and New Zealand also announced the launch of negotiations on an arrangement facilitating the mobility of professionals and skilled workers. New Zealand has joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative and has become a member of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that India and New Zealand will continue to cooperate against terrorism, separatism, and radical elements.      

In his statement, Prime Minister Luxon said, New Zealand will increase its diplomatic presence in India.

Later, briefing media, Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs Jaideep Mazumdar, on a query regarding the discussions on Khalistani elements, said, the issue came up during the talks between the two leaders.

The New Zealand Prime Minister and his delegation also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening. Prime Minister Luxon arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a five-day visit to India.

