Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Rajnath Singh, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard review defence ties

Mar 17, 2025

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed defence cooperation and intelligence sharing. Both leaders emphasized that strategic security remains a vital pillar of the comprehensive global strategic cooperation between the two nations. Mr. Singh and Ms. Gabbard reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US. The Ministry of Defense, in its statement, said, the two leaders explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge defense innovation and niche technologies, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Opposition walks out from RS in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers

Mar 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.38% in February

Mar 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Israel on high alert amid potential retaliatory attacks from Houthi

Mar 17, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Opposition walks out from RS in protest of disallowing discussion on issuance of duplicate voter IDs numbers

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Wholesale price inflation rises to 2.38% in February

18 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Israel on high alert amid potential retaliatory attacks from Houthi

17 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan Passes Away, PM Pays Tribute to Dr. Pradhan

17 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!