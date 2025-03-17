Rajnath Singh, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard review defence ties

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed defence cooperation and intelligence sharing. Both leaders emphasized that strategic security remains a vital pillar of the comprehensive global strategic cooperation between the two nations. Mr. Singh and Ms. Gabbard reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain, between India and the US. The Ministry of Defense, in its statement, said, the two leaders explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge defense innovation and niche technologies, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests.

