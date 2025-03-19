PM Modi & Bill Gates discuss wide range of issues during meeting

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bill Gates, the founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that he and Mr Gates had a discussion on a wide range of issues, including technology, innovation, and sustainability with a focus on creating a better future for the coming generations.



Mr Gates also shared in his social media post that he had a great discussion with Prime Minister Modi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are making an impact today.