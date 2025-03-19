Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi & Bill Gates discuss wide range of issues during meeting

Mar 20, 2025
PM Modi & Bill Gates discuss wide range of issues during meeting

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bill Gates, the founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in New Delhi. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that he and Mr Gates had a discussion on a wide range of issues, including technology, innovation, and sustainability with a focus on creating a better future for the coming generations.


Mr Gates also shared in his social media post that he had a great discussion with Prime Minister Modi about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are making an impact today.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Prez, PM Modi congratulate NASA team on safe return of Sunita Williams & others from space

Mar 20, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bangladesh: BNP promises trial for killings in 2024 uprising if party wins

Mar 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Government Taking Measures Against Online Gaming Addiction: Minister

Mar 19, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

گوریا کا عالمی دن: چھوٹے پرندوں کو خوش آمدید

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Business decisions now factor in national security like never before, says Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prez, PM Modi congratulate NASA team on safe return of Sunita Williams & others from space

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls for release of all hostages in Gaza

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!