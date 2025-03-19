Bangladesh: BNP promises trial for killings in 2024 uprising if party wins

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Tarique Rahman, popularly known as Tarique Zia, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Bangladeshi premier Khaleda Zia, on Sunday pledged to bring those responsible for torture and killings during the 2024 anti-autocratic movement and student-led mass uprising to trial if his party comes to power.



“We can firmly say if the people of Bangladesh give the BNP the opportunity to govern in the future, we will ensure trials for all incidents of killings and repression,” Tarique said while addressing an Iftar Mahfil virtually at Dhaka’s Lakeshore Hotel.



The event, organized by Amra BNP Paribar, was held for families of victims of enforced disappearances and killings under the Awami League regime, as well as martyrs of the 2024 mass uprising. Eid gifts were distributed among the families. Tarique assured that BNP would make every effort to ensure justice alongside political programs. “The trial must be conducted fairly at any cost. If we fail to hold trials for past injustices, then injustice could recur in the country,” he warned. He also called for a fair and neutral election, allowing the people to decide their government. Urging victim families not to lose hope, he said, “If we all remain united and vocal against injustice, we will certainly be able to hold these trials in this land.”



Tarique is widely regarded as the frontrunner for Bangladesh’s next prime minister in the upcoming national election.