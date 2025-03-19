Prez, PM Modi congratulate NASA team on safe return of Sunita Williams & others from space

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated the entire team of NASA behind the safe return of the Crew 9 mission on Earth. In a social media post, President Murmu said that India’s daughter Sunita Williams and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication, and never-say-die spirit. She added that the historic journey of the astronauts’ is a tale of determination, teamwork, and extraordinary courage. The president praised the astronauts’ unwavering resolve and wished them excellent health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated and lauded the efforts of those who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the Crew 9 mission on Earth. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that Sunita Williams and the Crew9 astronauts have once again shown the world what perseverance truly means. He added theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Mr. Modi said that their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions.

Underlining the spirit and efforts of Sunita Williams, Mr. Modi said that Sunita Williams has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. The Prime Minister further added space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality