Govt approves revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission to boost growth in livestock sector

Mar 20, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has approved the revised Rashtriya Gokul Mission to boost growth in the livestock sector. The implementation of the revised mission is being carried out with an additional outlay of one thousand crore rupees. Briefing the media in New Delhi last evening on the Union Cabinet’s decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the scheme is set to significantly enhance milk production and productivity, thereby increasing farmers’ incomes.

The Cabinet also approved the revised National Program for Dairy Development. Mr Vaishnaw said this initiative focuses on modernizing and expanding dairy infrastructure, ensuring the sector’s sustained growth and productivity.

The Union cabinet has also approved an incentive scheme for the promotion of low-value BHIM-UPI transactions. Minister Vaishnaw said, the scheme will enable small merchants to avail of UPI services at no additional cost. He said an incentive at the rate of 0.15 per cent per transaction value will be provided for transactions up to two thousand rupees to small merchants.

Mr Vaishnaw also informed us that the government has decided to set up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex Fertilizer Plant within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited at Namrup in Assam. He said the project will increase the domestic Urea production capacity in the country, especially in the North-Eastern region and meet the growing demand for Urea fertilizers of North East, Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

