Green power constitutes over 42% of India’s total power basket: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that green power constitutes more than 42 per cent of the country’s total power basket. Addressing the 32nd Convergence India Expo, Smart Mobility India Expo and 10th Smart Cities India 2025 in New Delhi yesterday, Mr Gadkari emphasized that the government is giving special priority to alternative fuel and biofuel.

Highlighting various projects that will reduce travel time in future, the Minister said, the distance between Delhi and Dehradun, Delhi and Jaipur as well as Chennai and Bangalore will be reduced to two hours. He added that the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will also be reduced to twelve hours.

Mr Gadkari underscored that every project includes four important aspects which are proven technology, availability of raw materials, economic viability and marketing of the finished product. The Minister also said that our society stands on the pillars of ethics, economy, ecology and environment.