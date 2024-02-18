PM Modi asks party workers to reach out to every section of society before General Elections

BJP National Convention in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the country has to take a giant leap toward Viksit Bharat in the next five years asserting that BJP’s return to power is the first condition for achieving all goals. Mr Modi stated this while giving the valedictory address at the two-day BJP National Convention in New Delhi today.

He asked BJP leaders and workers to work with new energy, enthusiasm and belief for the next 100 days for the Lok Sabha campaign underlining that they have to reach out to every section of society and earn their trust. The Prime Minister added that the BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the NDA alliance to win 400 seats.

Listing out the achievements of his government, Mr Modi observed that the entire country believes that his government has made the country free of corruption and terror attacks and improved the lives of the poor and the middle class. He noted that ten years of NDA government has been characterised by bold decisions and futuristic policies as it dared to complete tasks that had been left unfinished for decades. These include the construction of the Ram Mandir, the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the abrogation of Article 370 and the implementation of the National Education Policy.



In his address, Prime Minister Modi said the dreams of crores of women, poor, and youth are his dream, and added that he is advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains, but for the benefit of India. He pointed out that the previous government failed to elevate India from the 11th to the 10th largest global economy while the BJP-led NDA government elevated the country to the top five. Mr Modi added that today, India stands as the 5th largest economy, and its infrastructure budget has surpassed 11 lakh crore rupees. The Prime Minister highlighted that his regime rid the country of mega scams, and terror attacks and made efforts to improve the living standards of people.

Mr. Modi said the feeling of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is very close to his heart and it is visible in his governance as well. The Prime Minister noted that the Central government focuses on the development of every region including the northeast unlike the previous governments which ignored the region because there are only a few Lok Sabha seats there.

Highlighting that previous Congress governments used to look at the West Asia region through the prism of Pakistan, Mr Modi said India’s relations with the region are strongest now. The Prime Minister claimed that BJP is the only party, and NDA is the only alliance that aspires to make India develop by 2047.

During the convention, the BJP adopted a resolution which took on the Opposition saying it has not been able to contribute to the nation due to its negativity, narrowness and corruption. The resolution titled BJP – Desh Ki Asha, Vipaksh Ki Hatasha said the Opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance is getting broken day by day due to their infighting and directionless leadership. It added that be it the election of a tribal leader as President of India, implementation of GST or new Parliament inauguration, Congress has always opposed such moves. Moving the resolution, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said following this convention, the party leaders and workers will go to every constituency with Prime Minister Modi’s message of how India will look by 2047. He highlighted that Mr. Modi has worked for the development of all sections of society and enhanced the country’s global standing.

The convention also adopted another resolution lauding Prime Minister Modi for pranpratistha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya. Moving the resolution, BJP President J P Nadda said the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lala was celebrated as a national festival which has emerged as the beginning of a new era.

Around 11 thousand 500 delegates including Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of party-ruled States, State Ministers, National and State party office bearers, MPs and MLAs participated in this event.