Young entrepreneurs should focus on AI, logistics, health and education: India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

AMN

India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said Sunday that India is aiming to achieve a target of a 35 Trillion dollar economy by 2047 and 10 trillion by 2030 with a growth rate of 9-10 per cent for the next three decades.

Addressing the inaugural session of Mumbai Tech Week today, he said that young entrepreneurs should focus on areas like artificial intelligence, logistics, health and education. Mr Kant said that India is the only country in the world that carried out 2.2 billion vaccinations during COVID time.