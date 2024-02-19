इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2024 05:28:33      انڈین آواز
PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

Highlights India’s Progress in Development and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in at Achonda Kamboh in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and also unveiled the model of the temple. In his address on this occasion, the Prime Minister said that Shri Kalki Dham Temple has emerged as another important center of faith. He said that by imbibing the mantra of development and heritage, the country is progressing rapidly in various spheres of life.

The Prime Minister said that India is now at a stage where we are not following but are setting an example for the world. India is being seen as a center of possibilities in the field of technology – digital technology and has gained a special identity as an innovation hub. He said that this change in the country is proof that a new era has begun in India.  Prime Minister said that on one hand, temples are being constructed in the course of cultural renaissance, Medical colleges are being built at various places, hi-tech infrastructure is being created in cities and a large amount of foreign investment is coming into the country.

The Prime Minister said that the government has implemented many developmental and public welfare schemes to raise the standard of living of all sections. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, pucca houses have been provided to four crore people in the country. Ten crore connections have been given to provide drinking water to the people. Ten crore farmers are being given Kisan Samman Nidhi. 80 crore people are being given free ration.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that new India has developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Referring to the development of Sambhal district, he said that industrial cluster and Ganga Expressway are being developed in the district. Apart from this, handicrafts and crafts of the district are being continuously encouraged under various schemes.

Chairman, Shri Kalki Dham Temple trust Pramod Krishnam also Addressed on the occasion

