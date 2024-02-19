NCW chaiperson Rekha Sharma demands arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with atrocities against women in West Bengal

AMN

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has demanded immediate arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides for atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal.

Talking to media persons in Sandeshkhali today, she said that the West Bengal Police is trying to suppress the truth in Sandeshkhali. She accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not allowing its NCW representatives to meet the victims. The NCW chairperson said a lot of things are being suppressed and police do not want the truth to come out. She also accused the police to harass the victims and their family members.