इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2024 07:02:15      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chandigarh Mayor Election: Presiding Officer Admits Marking Ballots, CJI Says He Must Be Prosecuted

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

During the hearing in the Supreme Court over the ballot-tempering issue in last month’s Chandigarh mayoral election, the election’s presiding officer Anil Masih admitted adding a mark on eight cast ballots that he later declared invalid and which paved the way for the victory of the now-resigned BJP mayor, Manoj Sonkar.

The Apex Court said that it would examine the ballot papers used for the Chandigarh Mayor elections on January 30 amid allegations that the returning officer, Anil Masih, tampered with eight votes that were declared invalid, resulting the BJP’s victory. A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea against the returning officer over his conduct during the elections.

Hearing the matter today, the top court directed that the ballot papers used in the polls, currently under the custody of the Registrar General, be produced before the court tomorrow. Additionally, the court ordered the appointment of a new returning officer who is not affiliated with any political party.

The bench also ordered the presiding officer to remain present during Tuesday’s hearing.

Later, it said it was deeply concerned about the horse-trading that was taking place.

On Sunday, although the BJP mayor resigned from his post amid rigging allegations, three AAP councillors joined the party in order to turn the tide in its favour in the event of a repoll.

Reacting on the development, AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in Delhi today said that Sonkar’s resignation proved that the elections were manipulated.

“Now when the BJP can’t win elections, our councillors are being purchased and broken,” Kejriwal said.

AAP Punjab spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that earlier, the BJP’s wrongdoings were caught on camera and were noticed by the Supreme Court. Now, the BJP are poaching AAP councillors overnight with an ‘Operation Lotus’, he said.

“I don’t think there has been any bigger mockery of Indian democracy,” he added.

“The world is witnessing the BJP’s greed for power”, said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sonkar’s resignation and the alleged poaching of the three AAP councillors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart