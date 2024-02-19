Govt holds talks with Ladakh delegation on key demands

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry’s high-powered committee on Ladakh held a meeting with the representatives of the region here today. The committee is headed by Minister of State of Home, Nityanand Rai. A delegation from Ladakh attended the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance in view of the demands by the locals, including the implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to safeguard the land, employment, and cultural identity of the local population of Ladakh.

In the previous meeting in December last year, Mr. Rai had emphasized that the Narendra Modi government is committed to fast-track the development of Ladakh and meet the aspirations of the local people. He added that significant progress has been achieved after the formation of the Union territory in 2019. The Minister added that a number of initiatives including increasing the budgetary allocation for the UT, ensuring all-round connectivity and developing infrastructures have been undertaken at a much faster pace.

The high-powered committee has been formed to discuss measures to protect the Ladakh region’s unique culture and language and to ensure protection of land and employment. It is also intended to deliberate on measures related to the empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil.