इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2024 11:39:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt holds talks with Ladakh delegation on key demands

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry’s high-powered committee on Ladakh held a meeting with the representatives of the region here today. The committee is headed by Minister of State of Home, Nityanand Rai. A delegation from Ladakh attended the meeting. 

The meeting assumes significance in view of the demands by the locals, including the implementation of the Sixth Schedule of the  Constitution to safeguard the land, employment, and cultural identity of the local population of Ladakh. 

In the previous meeting in December last year, Mr. Rai had emphasized that  the  Narendra Modi government  is committed to fast-track the development of Ladakh and  meet the aspirations of the local people. He added that significant progress has been achieved after the formation of the Union territory in 2019. The Minister added that a number of initiatives  including increasing the budgetary allocation for the UT, ensuring all-round connectivity and developing infrastructures have been undertaken at a much faster pace.

The high-powered committee has been formed to discuss measures to protect the Ladakh region’s unique culture and language  and to ensure protection of land and employment. It is also intended to deliberate on measures related to the empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھدراچاریہ کو 58 واں گیان پیٹھ ایوارڈ دیا جائے گا۔

اردو کے معروف شاعر گلزار اور سنسکرت کے اسکالر جگت گرو رام بھد ...

مسلم تعلیمی اداروں میں غیر مسلم طلبہ کی اکثریت، رپورٹ

جاوید اختر ایک تحقیقاتی رپورٹ کے مطابق ہندوستان میں مسلما ...

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حمد الثانی کے ساتھ باہمی میٹنگ کی

وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج دوحہ میں قطر کے امیر شیخ تمیم بن حم ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart