India and Japan discuss connectivity between North Eastern region and South-East Asia and related matters

India and Japan held the seventh meeting of the India-Japan Act East Forum on 19 February in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki. It was attended by representatives of relevant Central Government Ministries, implementing organizations and State Governments of the North Eastern Region of India. On the Japanese side, participants included Embassy of Japan and Japanese government institutions located in Delhi.

Act East Forum was set up following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 with two main objectives. These are development of the Northeastern Region of India and to promote connectivity within this region and between this region and South-East Asia.

As part of the Act East Forum, both sides reviewed progress of the cross-border survey for improving trade and logistics between India and Bangladesh through North East, and ongoing projects in various areas . They also exchanged views on possible new areas of cooperation.