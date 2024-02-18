इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 04:52:50      انڈین آواز
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad in wake of massive public protests

Image
@srinivasiyc

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad this morning in the wake of massive public protests that rocked his constituency yesterday, seeking protection from recurring wildlife attacks that claimed three lives in the recent past.

The Congress leader halted his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra at Varanasi to participate in a review meeting with government officials in his constituency over the issue of wildlife attacks. He is being accompanied by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and local Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi met the family of Ajeesh at Padamala, a farmer who was trampled to death in front of his house by a tuskless male elephant Belur Makhna on the 10th of this month.

