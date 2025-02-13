PM Modi arrives in Washington, to hold talks with President Trump

WEB DESK



After his successful visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC in the wee hours today in the second leg of his two-nation tour where he will hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump. India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and other officials welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. Members of the Indian community braved the harsh winters and gathered outside Blair House to welcome Mr. Modi who is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of the US President. Before departing for his visit, Mr Modi noted that his visit to the US would be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.PM Modi arrives in Washington DC for bilateral talks with US President

PM Modi arrives in Washington DC for bilateral talks with US President

