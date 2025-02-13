Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

20 injured as car driven into pedestrians in Munich

Feb 13, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 20 people were injured in Munich, Germany, after a car drove into a group of people near the city’s central train station on Thursday. According to Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter, children were among the injured. Local media reported that the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike by the trade union Verdi.

The driver was detained at the scene, Munich police said. A police spokesman also said that it remains initially unclear how seriously the people were injured, and whether the crash was an accident or a deliberate act. The incident occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

