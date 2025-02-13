Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jordan to take in 2,000 sick Gaza children, opposes displacing Palestinians: PM

Feb 13, 2025

WEB DESK

Jordan Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan has said that his country is ready to receive 2,000 sick Gaza children for medical treatment, as the healthcare system in the coastal enclave has been devastated. According to Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency, PM Hassan has reaffirmed Jordan’s clear and unwavering position that there should be no resettlement nor displacement of Palestinians. He also added that no solutions to the Palestinian issue should come at Jordan’s expense. PM Hassan remarks came a day after Jordanian King Abdullah II rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during his visit to Washington.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi yesterday reaffirmed that Jordan will not accept any proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to other countries, including Jordan and Egypt.

