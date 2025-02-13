Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Transparency International Ranks Pakistan Among Most Corrupt Nations

Feb 13, 2025
Transparency International Ranks Pakistan Among Most Corrupt Nations

AMN / WEB DESK

A recent report by Transparency International has labeled Pakistan as one of the most corrupt countries in the world, where the menace is prevalent across all sectors of government, judiciary, and society. According to the report released earlier this week, Pakistan ranked 135th out of 180 countries on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2024. The severe economic crisis in the country is listed as a major factor contributing to the current condition. As inflation rises, people are struggling to afford basic necessities, including healthcare. The country’s economy also continues to survive on borrowed money from international agencies and friendly countries.

