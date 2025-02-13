BNP urges India to extradite Hasina for trial in Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Stating that the UN fact-finding report rightly revealed Sheikh Hasina’s involvement in mass killings during the July-August mass uprising, Bangladesh’s former PM Khaleda Zia’s BNP has demanded that India return her to Bangladesh for prosecution.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam made the demand at a press briefing at the BNP Chairperson’s Dhaka’s Gulshan office after a meeting with acting British High Commissioner in Dhaka, James Goldman, on Thursday.



“I would like to thank the UN fact-finding committee for their report, which correctly states that the killings were carried out as per the orders of a particular individual, the fascist Hasina,” he said. He said the report said the mass killings, all human rights violations, and the destruction of democracy and institutions were carried out by her orders. “It has been proven that Hasina is a fascist who has tortured, persecuted and killed the people of this country. We are calling upon the Indian government today to immediately return her (Hasina) and her accomplices to Bangladesh and hand her over to the government for trial. This is our expectation,” Islam said.



He expressed their party’s relief as the truth about the incidents that took place has now been uncovered through the UN report. “The problem is that when the United Nations speaks, we all believe it. But when we, the political parties, say it, many are reluctant to believe. Anyway, I would like to thank the UN team that came here and presented the report.” The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released its Fact-Finding report titled ‘Human Rights Violations and Abuses Related to the Protests of July and August 2024 in Bangladesh’ on Friday.

Earlier Bangladesh sent a note verbale to India in December last year, along with all relevant documents, seeking the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and is planning to send a reminder at an appropriate time, according to Rafiqul Alam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Responding to a query during a weekly media briefing on Thursday, Alam confirmed that all necessary documents under the extradition treaty were sent. When asked about the timing of the reminder, he stated, “A reminder will be sent when the leadership decides the timing is appropriate.”



Despite the request, India has not yet responded, and Bangladesh remains awaiting a reply. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that New Delhi received the extradition request from Bangladesh’s interim government.