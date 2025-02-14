PM Modi holds talks with President Trump; Says India and US to double trade by 2030

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to talk about easing tariffs, buying more U.S. oil, gas and combat aircraft, and potential concessions that don’t yet end a standoff on trade.

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that India and the US have decided to double the bilateral trade to 500 billion dollars by 2030.

Addressing the joint press meet after holding bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at White House in Washington DC today, Mr Modi said India and US will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister said, America plays an important role in India’s defense preparedness. He said, as strategic and trusted partners, both nations are actively moving towards joint development, joint production and transfer of technology.

Mr. Modi said, India and America have stood firmly together in the fight against terrorism and both agree that concrete action is needed to eliminate cross-border terrorism. The Prime Minister thanked the US President for his decision to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India.

President Trump often talks about MAGA.



In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA.



And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!@POTUS @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/i7WzVrxKtv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

The Prime Minister further added that India and the USA will work together to enhance peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, with the Quad playing a special role in this effort. He noted that the people of America are familiar with President Trump’s motto, “Make America Great Again.”

Similarly, he highlighted that the people of India are moving towards development with great speed and strength, blending heritage with progress, and aiming for a developed India by 2047 with firm resolve.

Saying that the Indian community in America serves as a vital link in the relationship, Mr Modi announced that India will open new consulates in Los Angeles and Boston.

Replying to a query on illegal immigration, the Prime Minister said, the question is not just for India, but those who live in other countries illegally and they don’t have a right to stay there. He said, India has always said that it is ready to take back its citizens who are living in the US illegally.

US President Donald Trump said, there is a special bond between the US and India – the world’s oldest and largest democracies in the world. He mentioned that, Prime Minister and he reached an important agreement on energy that will ensure the US to be the leading supplier of oil and natural gas to India.

The US President said, in the groundbreaking development for the US nuclear industry, India is also reforming laws to welcome US nuclear technology, which is at the highest level in the Indian market. He said, India and US agreed to work together to help build one of the greatest trade routes, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Mr Trump said, US is also paving way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters. He said, India and the US will be working together like never before to confront threat of radical Islamic terror threat across world.

The Prime Minister said, this is not an era of war and issues must be resolved with diplomacy. Mr Modi expressed happiness that President Trump has taken the initiative to restore peace in Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said, the world thinks India is a neutral country on this issue but India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US since the inauguration of the second presidential term of President Trump.

US President Donald Trump gifted his book to Prime Minister Modi titled ‘Our Journey Together’ which showcased several photos from ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’ events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for India after concluding his two day visit to the United States. Prior to the visit, the Prime Minister was on a three day visit to France which began on the 10th of this month.