I welcome President Trump’s initiatives to resolve Russia-Ukraine war, hope he succeeds soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reiterated India’s stance that the issue should be settled through negotiations.

The PM emphasized that India is not neutral in the conflict but firmly stands on the side of peace. He highlighted his personal engagement with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine and referred to his earlier statement, “This is not an era of war,” which he made in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have always maintained close contact with both Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many believe that India is neutral in this conflict, but I want to make it clear that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that side is peace,” PM Modi said at a joint press conference on Thursday. He emphasized that meaningful resolutions can only emerge when both Russia and Ukraine engage in discussions at an appropriate forum.

“India believes that a solution to this war can be reached only through dialogue between both nations. I welcome and support the efforts made by President Trump and hope he succeeds as soon as possible,” he added.