Yunus, Musk discuss bringing Starlink to Bangladesh

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Elon Musk have discussed introducing Starlink satellite internet in Bangladesh, aiming to bridge the digital divide and boost connectivity for rural youth, women, and remote communities.



During a virtual meeting, Yunus highlighted Starlink’s potential to strengthen education, healthcare, and economic growth, calling it an extension of Grameen Bank and Grameenphone’s efforts to connect rural populations. “They would become global women and kids, and global entrepreneurs,” he said.



Musk praised the Grameen Bank microfinance model, acknowledging its global impact on poverty alleviation. “I look forward to it,” he said when Yunus invited him to Bangladesh for the potential launch of Starlink services.