PM Mann Ki Baat: Violence cannot be a solution to any problem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that violence could not be a solution to any issue and any problem can be resolved by seeking solutions and not by creating another one.

Sharing his thoughts in the 61st episode of Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio on the 71st Republic Day today, Mr Modi appealed to the people to return to the mainstream especially those who are still seeking solutions to problems through violence and weapons.

Mr Modi said, few days ago in Assam, 644 militants from eight militant groups, surrendered with their weapons and expressed faith in peace and decided to become a partner in the progress of the nation. He added that in Tripura more than 80 people left the path of violence last year. Mr Modi said, those who had picked up weapons thinking violence could solve problems, now firmly believe that the only way to solve any dispute is peace and togetherness.

The Prime Minister said, the insurgency in the North-East has come down and efforts are being made to resolve the issues of the region in the right earnest and peacefully through dialogue. He called upon people to build a new India together where every issue is resolved on a platform of peace. He said, solidarity is the key to resolve every issue and brotherhood will foil any attempts by the separatists to divide the people.