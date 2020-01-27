FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2020 06:56:43      انڈین آواز
Ad

Government announces sale of 100% stake in debt-laden Air India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The government today announced sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India. Issuing the preliminary bid document for the strategic disinvestment today, the government has set March 17, as the deadline for submitting an expression of interest.

As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 percent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.

Briefing media here today, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Air India along with Air India Express is a great asset and the successful bidder will continue to use Air India brand.

Mr Puri said, the financial position of Air India is very fragile and the Government has limited resources. He said, Air India is under a debt trap and the private sector can bring required capital to the Airline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Badminton PBL: Bengaluru Raptors looking to bounce back against Pune

Lucknow After a fabulous start to their campaign at the Star Sports Premier Badminton League , Pune 7 Aces ...

Football: Real Kashmir overcome Indian Arrows to get back to winning ways

HSB / Goa In what will serve as a huge sense of relief, Real Kashmir got back to winning ways by registerin ...

Table Tennis: Perfect 10 in Sharath’s realm of reach

AMN / Hyderabad Will he score a Perfect 10? That is the question uppermost in the minds of not just Sharath ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!