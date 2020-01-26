FreeCurrencyRates.com

26 Jan 2020
Congress Sends Copy of Constitution to PM Modi on Republic Day

WEB DESK / NEW DELHI

Congress party has sent a copy of the Constitution of the country to Prime Minister on Republic Day and urged him to read it when he gets time off “from dividing the country”.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it,” tweeted Congress Sunday afternoon with a photo of booking details.

The party booked a copy of the Constitution on online retail giant Amazon. The details show the copy will be delivered to PM’s office on January 26 – the Republic Day. The entire nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day today on Sunday. On this day seven decades ago, on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect.

Congress has been strongly criticizing PM Modi and his party BJP for several of their policies and moves that India’s Grand Old Party has branded as “divisive”.

Modi government’s latest move that has earned ire from Congress, other parties and tens of millions of people in the last one and half months is the Citizenship (Amendment) Act – a law that seeks to give Indian citizenship only to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Jains and Christians who migrated to India without travel documents from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

