Republic Day celebrated in J&K amid tight security

AGENCIES / JAMMU

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region on Sunday with Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurling the national flag at the main function here.

This was the first Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was withdrawn on August 5 last year and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories. Murmu unfurled the tricolour at the jam-packed Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of the city, inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Colonel Rajesh Kumar Sharma of the 5th battalion of J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI).

Besides JAKLI, the contingents of BSF, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir Fire and emergency services, ex-servicemen, NCC girls and boys and Bharat scouts took part in the march past. He also addressed the function, witnessing cultural and sports programmes by young boys and girls, and scintillating performance by local police’s daredevils’ motorcycle stunt team. An IAF chopper showered flower petals at the start of the function, which attracted huge applause, while three helicopters flew overhead at regular intervals during the event.