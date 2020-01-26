FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jan 2020 09:29:43      انڈین آواز
Ad

Republic Day celebrated in J&K amid tight security

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AGENCIES / JAMMU

The 71st Republic Day of India was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region on Sunday with Lt Governor G C Murmu unfurling the national flag at the main function here.

This was the first Republic Day after Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was withdrawn on August 5 last year and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories. Murmu unfurled the tricolour at the jam-packed Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of the city, inspected the parade and took salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by Colonel Rajesh Kumar Sharma of the 5th battalion of J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI).

Besides JAKLI, the contingents of BSF, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir Fire and emergency services, ex-servicemen, NCC girls and boys and Bharat scouts took part in the march past. He also addressed the function, witnessing cultural and sports programmes by young boys and girls, and scintillating performance by local police’s daredevils’ motorcycle stunt team. An IAF chopper showered flower petals at the start of the function, which attracted huge applause, while three helicopters flew overhead at regular intervals during the event.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Table Tennis; Women challenge for Tokyo berth ends

HSB/ New Delhi India's women paddlers yet again faltered to deceive in the first playoff match as France defea ...

Tennis : Prajnesh gets direct entry in the main draw of TATA OPEN Maharashtra

HSB/ Pune Country's no 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran became the first Indian player in the third edition to make cut ...

Badminton; Awadhe Warriors aim to continue winning streak against Sindhu’s Hunters

HSB/ Lucknow A badminton treat awaits fans here on Republic Day as the home team, the Awadhe Warriors is all s ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!