PM inaugurates Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple of ISKCON in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is a vibrant land and a vibrant culture. He added that the consciousness of our culture is spirituality. He further said that if one wants to understand India they have to first assimilate spirituality.

The Prime Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. He said that the foundation of our spiritual culture is the spirit of service to humanity.

He added that in line with this spirit, the Central Government has implemented social welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Har Ghar Jal and Ujjwala Yojana. The project spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing centre, among others.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde were also present on the occasion.