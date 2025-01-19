Maha Kumbh is an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony, says PM in Mann ki Baat

People today listened to the Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Akashvani through the public address system in Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj.

Mr Modi spoke on the various aspects of Mahakumbh 2025 during his monthly radio programme- Mann Ki Baat. He said, it is an extraordinary confluence of equality and harmony.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Kumbh celebrates the festival of unity in diversity and people congregate on the sands of the Sangam. He said, in the Kumbh, the rich and the poor come together and take a dip at the Sangam which reflects unity of the country.

On the participation of youth in the Kumbh, Mr. Modi said, when the young generation connects with its civilization with pride, its roots become stronger. He said, this time the country is witnessing the digital footprints of the Kumbh on such a large scale and this global popularity of the Kumbh is a matter of pride for every Indian.

Talking to Akashvani News, few devotees also shared their views after listening to the Mann Ki Baat. Devotees and Pilgrims in Mahakumbh Nagar are also listening to Akashvani’s Kumbhvani News Bulletins live from the public address system. The Channel will continue to broadcast news and other programmes till 26th of February.