Over 55,000 Visit Kedarnath in Two Days as Char Dham Yatra Begins

May 5, 2025

There is immense enthusiasm among devotees for the Kedarnath pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. The shrine is witnessing a heavy rush of pilgrims. In just two days since the temple gates opened on May 02, over 55 thousands devotees have visited Baba Kedarnath. The number is expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

To streamline crowd management, a token system for darshan has been introduced for the first time this year, ensuring that every pilgrim can have a smooth and orderly experience.

Earlier, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened on April 30, while Badrinath Dham was opened to devotees today.

The Uttarakhand government has prioritized the comfort and safety of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra, implementing all necessary arrangements accordingly.

