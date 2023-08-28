PM calls for ethical use of Artifical Intelligence and a global framework for cryptocurrency

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a global framework to ensure the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Addressing the B20 Summit India in New Delhi yesterday the Prime Minister flagged concerns over algorithmic bias and its disruptive impact on society. Mr Modi also drew attention to ethical considerations regarding skilling and re-skilling. He said that such issues have to be resolved together. He said global business communities and governments will have to work together to ensure the expansion of Ethical AI.

The Prime Minister also called for a integrated approach to deal with issues related to cryptocurrencies. He suggested to create a global framework where issues of all stakeholders can be addressed.

Mr Modi also asked the global business to fix a day to talk about the interest of the consumer. The Prime Minister suggested that one day in a year should be observed as ‘international consumer care day’. He said this will help in strengthening trust between businesses and consumers.



The Prime Minister said India is now a trusted and efficient global supply chain partner. He said, when the world needed medicines, during the Covid pandemic, India, as the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, provided life-saving drugs to more than 150 countries. He also said that India has become the face of the digital revolution at the time of Industry 4.0.