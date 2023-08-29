Gadkari launches world’s first 100% Ethanol-fueled car in New Delhi

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

In a major scientific move to reduce carbon dioxide emission and improving fuel efficiency in vehicles, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today launched the world’s first 100 percent Ethanol-fueled car in New Delhi.

Mr. Gadkari termed this day as historic saying that the world’s first BS-VI (Stage-II), electrified flex-fuel vehicle has been launched which can function fully on ethanol-based fuel. Raising concern over the pollution emitted by vehicles, the Minister said, the country needs to undertake more sustainable and stringent measures to curb pollution. He stressed that the country has to reduce its dependence on oil imports in order to become self-reliant. Highlighting the importance of ethanol blended fuel, he said, country’s agriculture sector will witness growth with the adoption of this move and it will generate lots of job opportunities.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, with the implementation of 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol, the country will save 35 thousand crore rupees annually as import bill. He added that India has achieved 10 percent of ethanol blending five months in advance of the initial target of 2022. He also underlined that the country is aiming to forge a partnership for International Biofuel Alliance.

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said with the ethanol blending process the farmers have earned 82 thousand crores rupees so far and the country’s import bill has reduced. The flex fuel is a technology that allows an engine to utilise ethanol-blended petrol or gasoline beyond 20 percent. The aim is to reduce carbon footprint, improve sustainable mobility and decrease the country’s dependency on traditional fuel sources.