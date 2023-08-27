Piyush Goyal and UK’s Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch review ongoing India-UK FTA

Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal and the UK’s Secretary of State for Trade, Ms. Kemi Badenoch held a meeting to review the ongoing India UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).



The meeting was held yesterday in New Delhi, after the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting (TIMM) at Jaipur.



As per the Ministry of Commerce, both ministers expressed satisfaction over the last 12 rounds of negotiations and exuded confidence that the next round of negotiations to be similarly successful.



The Ministry said both leaders expressed their unwavering commitment to reaching a conclusion on a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade deal that will enhance economic cooperation between the two countries.



Mr Goyal thanked Secretary Badenoch for her support and constructive participation in the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting at Jaipur.



As per the Ministry, teams are going to continue negotiations till the end of August 2023 which will be followed by stock-taking at a higher level.



The meeting was also attended by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal and DG Trade Negotiations Amanda Brooks.