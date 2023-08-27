इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 11:21:06      انڈین آواز

India hand over B20 presidency to Brazil to host G20 in 2024

AMN

India has handed over the B20 presidency to Brazil to host G20 in 2024. B20 India Chair N Chandrasekaran said that India’s B20 Presidency under the its G20 Presidency worked under the theme of Vasaudeva Katumbakam (One Earth, One Family, One Future). He said, it is being attended by over one thousand 500 global business delegates and experts across 55 countries.
 
Mr Chandrasekaran said, during this period we worked on nine important themes which included empowerment of women and youth, transition towards an Artificial Intelligence world, building a global resilient supply chain and financing for the global economic recovery. He said, the presidency of India’s B20 has been recognized for its effective process, engagement, and consensus-building in generating 54 policy recommendations over the last nine months.

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت دس بہترین معیشتوں میں مضبوطی کے ساتھ شامل : حکومت

AMN حکومت نے آج کہا ہے کہ بھارتی معیشت عالمی سطح پر اپنی لچ ...

من کی بات: وزیراعظم نے کہا چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارت کی روح اور جذبے کی علامت بن گیا ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ چندریان3- مشن نئے بھارتکی ر ...

وزیر اعظم نے یونان کے سرمایہ کاروں کو بھارت کی ترقی کی داستان کا حصہ بننے کیلئے مدعو کیا ۔

FILE PIC وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے یونان کے سرکردہ تاجروں کی حوص ...

