Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2021 01:17:14      انڈین آواز

PM assures all possible help to rain affected Uttrakhand; Rescue and Relief Operations in full swing

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall. Incessant rain is being experienced across the State. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain warnings in most parts of the state for today.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand claimed 11 more lives in the Nainital and Almora districts of Kumaon region today, taking the death toll in the rain incident to 16 in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, rescue operations are underway to help those affected. He hoped that the injured will recover soon and prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Rescue and Relief Operation is being carried out by the Army and NDRF along with District Administration. The help of Army helicopters is also being taken for relief work. Two helicopters will be deployed in Kumaon and one in Garhwal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting aerial inspections of areas affected by heavy rains today. He will also conduct an on-site inspection of the affected areas.

The hilly areas of Garhwal and Kumaon region are still experiencing moderate rain, as a result of which water levels in all the major rivers of the state have risen.

The Chief Minister said the State Government and Administration in the state is in full alert mode. Prime Minister assured that all possible help would be given to the state. Talking to AIR News, Chief Minister said, he is keeping a close watch on all the districts and is in constant touch with the District Magistrates on phone.

Meanwhile, Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district and Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district is blocked at several places following landslides triggered by heavy rain. Many circuit roads connecting villages in hilly areas have also been interrupted due to landslides. Man and machinery have been deployed to open the roads in hilly areas on a war footing for vehicular movement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz