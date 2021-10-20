PM assures all possible help to rain affected Uttrakhand; Rescue and Relief Operations in full swing

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rainfall. Incessant rain is being experienced across the State. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain warnings in most parts of the state for today.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand claimed 11 more lives in the Nainital and Almora districts of Kumaon region today, taking the death toll in the rain incident to 16 in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, rescue operations are underway to help those affected. He hoped that the injured will recover soon and prayed for everyone’s safety and well-being.

Rescue and Relief Operation is being carried out by the Army and NDRF along with District Administration. The help of Army helicopters is also being taken for relief work. Two helicopters will be deployed in Kumaon and one in Garhwal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is conducting aerial inspections of areas affected by heavy rains today. He will also conduct an on-site inspection of the affected areas.

The hilly areas of Garhwal and Kumaon region are still experiencing moderate rain, as a result of which water levels in all the major rivers of the state have risen.

The Chief Minister said the State Government and Administration in the state is in full alert mode. Prime Minister assured that all possible help would be given to the state. Talking to AIR News, Chief Minister said, he is keeping a close watch on all the districts and is in constant touch with the District Magistrates on phone.

Meanwhile, Gangotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district and Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district is blocked at several places following landslides triggered by heavy rain. Many circuit roads connecting villages in hilly areas have also been interrupted due to landslides. Man and machinery have been deployed to open the roads in hilly areas on a war footing for vehicular movement.