Heavy rainfall likely in some places in Kerala during next two days; Fishermen asked not to venture into sea till Oct 22

AMN

The Met Department has said, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in Kerala during the next two days. Orange Alert has been issued for tomorrow for 11 districts in the state except for Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasargod. A similar alert has been issued for 12 districts on Thursday, barring Kannur and Kasargod.

Windspeeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, thunderstorms and lightening are also likely. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till the 22nd of this month. Meanwhile, water from three dams, Pampa, Edamalayar and Idukki were released today as a precautionary measure.