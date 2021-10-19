Relief and rescue operations in full swing in rain affected Kerala

Centre assures all help

AMN /Thiruvananthapuram

Relief and rescue operations are in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala. Our correspondent reports that the death toll in rain-related incidents has risen to 27 in the state.

Rescue and relief operations are on warfooting in Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts that are severely hit by landslides and floods.Search operations for missing persons are continuing in mutliple landslide hit Kokkayar in Idukki district. As water level is rivers are rising,the shutters of Idukki and Edamalayar dam will be opened today morning.

High alert is issued for people residing in the riverside .Kerala PSC exams to be held on 21st and 23rd of this month had been postponed on account of heavy downpours.Opening of colleges had also been postponed to 25th of this month. Meanwhile Met Department forecasts less rainfall tomorrow, but from Wednesday the showers are likely to intensify.