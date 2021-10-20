Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
India, Israel agree to resume negotiations on Free Trade Agreement next month
Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, Several injured
Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies of Covid complications
Bangladesh Home Minister says communal harmony will be protected in the country at any cost
Army chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu region

Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region. The Army chief arrived in Jammu yesterday.

During his visit to the forward areas along the LoC, the Army chief was briefed on the ground situation in the region and about the ongoing counter-infiltration operations. General Naravane, visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control.

The COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. The visit of COAS comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of civilians including non-locals in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists in the valley this month.

In-form Amandeep starts favourite in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 19 October: In-form Amandeep Drall, is all set for an encore, having won at Ch ...

Amandeep cards superb 65 to win 10-leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh,15  October: Amandeep Drall fired eight birdies against just one bog ...

Khalin Joshi turns the tables, wins the Jaipur Open

Jaipur, Khalin Joshi’s final round of three-under 67 proved good enough for him to turn the tables on ne ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

On the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

The Indian Awaaz