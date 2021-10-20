Army chief General MM Naravane visits forward areas along LoC in Jammu region

WEB DESK

Army chief General MM Naravane on Monday visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region. The Army chief arrived in Jammu yesterday.

During his visit to the forward areas along the LoC, the Army chief was briefed on the ground situation in the region and about the ongoing counter-infiltration operations. General Naravane, visited forward areas of the White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control.

The COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. The visit of COAS comes at a time when there has been a slew of selective killing of civilians including non-locals in the Kashmir valley. Eleven civilians have been killed by terrorists in the valley this month.