Parliament adjourned till tomorrow amid uproar by Opposition over various issues

Both the House of Parliament have been adjourned for the day following opposition’s ruckus over various issues including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group.

Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and others created ruckus over various issues including alleged bribery charges against a prominent business group.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 12.00 after first adjournment, Members from Congress, Left, DMK, TMC, SP, AAP and others continued to raise the issues forcing adjournment of the House for the day.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed to the opposition members to return to their seats but they continued sloganeering.

He said, Parliament is a platform for productive discussion and urged members to cooperate with the chair to run the House smoothly. Mr Dhankhar said, disruption of proceedings in parliament weakens the foundation of democracy and called for productive dialogue and constructive engagement.

Ruckus continued in the Lok Sabha, when the House met at 12:00 noon after the first adjournment.

The Opposition Members trooped into the well raising slogans over various issues. The presiding officer repeatedly urged for order in the House but they continued with their protest. This forced adjournment of the House for the Day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the opposition’s behaviour in the House. Mr Rijiu said, the Congress and Other opposition members are trying to create unnecessary pandemonium and are not allowing new members to put across their views.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Jagdambika Pal moved a motion to extend time for the presentation of the Committee’s report to the last day of the Budget Session, 2025. The House adopted the motion.

Earlier, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who won the recently held bypolls, took oath as Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi today questioned the opposition parties for disrupting the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to media at the Parliament House complex, Mr. Joshi said, the government is ready to hold discussion on the issues allowed by the Speaker and the Chairman.

Congress has said, along with the government business, Parliament is a platform to discuss various issues related to the people. Talking to reporters outside parliament, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, democracy means taking everyone along.