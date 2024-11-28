India accords highest priority to getting permanent membership in UNSC: Jaishankar

A AKHTER / AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India is working alongside other reform-oriented countries to build support among the UN Member States for the expansion of the UN Security Council as New Delhi has all the credentials to be a permanent member of an expanded UNSC that reflects contemporary global realities.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today Dr S Jaishankar stated that the government accords the highest priority to getting permanent membership in an expanded United Nations Security Council. He highlighted that India remains engaged, both at the bilateral and multilateral level and in the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiations on UNSC reforms. He added that India is working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in the G-4 Group – India, Japan, Brazil and Germany and the cross-regional group of developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America ( L.69 Group) for expansion of the UNSC.

The Minister underlined that the government has also been constantly engaging with countries of the Global South over the issue. He highlighted that the process of reforming the UNSC will require amendments to the Charter of the United Nations. A large number of countries have supported comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council. Dr. Jaishankar noted that a number of countries including most P5 countries – the US, China, France, Russia, and the UK have also endorsed India’s candidature as a permanent member of a reformed Security Council.