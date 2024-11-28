Eknath Shinde pledges support to BJP, says ‘I won’t be an obstacle’ 

Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde today said that his party will support the BJP central leadership’s decision on the next chief minister of the state. Speaking to media persons in Thane, Eknath Shinde said that the decision on the Chief Minister’s face will be made after meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar said that he, along with Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, will be in Delhi tomorrow where the final discussions regarding government formations will take place.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 230 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with a record 132 seats while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 57 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 41