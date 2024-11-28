The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Eknath Shinde pledges support to BJP, says ‘I won’t be an obstacle’ 

Nov 27, 2024

Caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde  today said that his party will support the BJP central leadership’s decision on the next chief minister of the state. Speaking to media persons in Thane, Eknath Shinde said that the decision on the Chief Minister’s face will be made after meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Ajit Pawar said that he, along with Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, will be in Delhi tomorrow where the final discussions regarding government formations will take place.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 230 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party with a record 132 seats while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 57 seats and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 41

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after ruckus by opposition over various issues

Nov 27, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Constitution is guide for nation’s present and future; PM Modi

Nov 26, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Congress to launch movement for Ballot Papers in Elections

Nov 26, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advance to second round of Syed Modi International 2024

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Jasprit Bumrah reclaims number one position in ICC rankings

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP urges Prof. Muhammad Yunus to foster national unity amid rising tensions in Bangladesh

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Namibia kicks off 8th Presidential & National assembly elections

27 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment