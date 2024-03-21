FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan: Eight Militants And Two Security Forces Killed In Fierce Encounter At GPA Complex In Balochistan

In Pakistan, eight militants and two security forces were killed in fierce encounter at Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Complex in Balochistan province yesterday. The fighting began as heavily armed militants forcibly tried to enter into the Gwadar Complex and opened fire and explosions were reported. The attackers were killed as they tried to enter the port complex. Two soldiers were also killed in the fighting. Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the 60 billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects under the aegis of the CPEC.

The separatist Balochistan Liberation Army is opposed to China’s investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploiting the resource-rich province.
The attack comes on a day when Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted his government would not tolerate any acts of cross-border terrorism.

