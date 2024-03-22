UN General Assembly Approves First Resolution On AI

AMN / WEB DESK

The UN General Assembly has approved the first resolution on Artificial Intelligence, AI. The resolution gives global support to an international effort to ensure the powerful new technology benefits all nations, respects human rights and is safe, secure and trustworthy.

The resolution, sponsored by the United States and co-sponsored by 123 countries was adopted by consensus with a bang of the gavel and without a vote. It means the resolution has the support of all 193 U.N. member nations.

Over the past few months, the United States worked with more than 120 countries at the United Nations including Russia, China and Cuba to negotiate the text of the resolution that was adopted yesterday.

The resolution aims to close the digital divide between developed rich countries and poorer developing countries and make sure they are all at the table in discussions on AI. It also aims to make sure that developing countries have the technology and capabilities to take advantage of AI’s benefits, including detecting diseases, predicting floods, helping farmers and training the next generation of workers.