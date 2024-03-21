FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2024 09:18:55      انڈین آواز

Russian And Belarusian Athletes Will Not Allowed To Participate In Parade Of Nations At The Opening Ceremony Of Paris Games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the parade of nations at the opening ceremony of the Paris Games.
The IOC director James McLeod said , the athletes who will be competing in the Games under a neutral flag will not participate in the parade and teams during the opening ceremony since they are individual athletes.

He said, a decision on whether they would participate in the closing ceremony had not yet been made.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the move amounted to the destruction of the Olympic idea.
Russian and Belarusian athletes who qualify for the Games will do so without their flags and anthems. Following Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, athletes from Russian and Belarusian were banned from many international sporting events.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

MeitY notifies PIB fact check unit as fact checker of Central Government

AMN Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had updated the Information Technology (Int ...

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart